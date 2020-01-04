Brides and grooms to be check out ‘Wheeling Wedding Experience’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Event Pros will showcase their skills to many brides and grooms to be this weekend during the Ohio Valley’s first-ever ‘Wheeling Wedding Experience.’

Instead of your typical bridal show, WV Event Pros will present a live mock wedding that will feature the some of the best vendors across the Ohio Valley.

Vendors attending the event will include caterers, floral artists, videographers, makeup artists, seamstresses, gourmet bakers and more!

There will also be a couple giveaways, such as a $1,500 travel voucher and two $250 gift cards.

Brides and grooms to be will receive free admission as they continue to plan out their “Big Day.”

The event will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the McClure Hotel in downtown Wheeling.

For additional information, please visit the event’s website.

