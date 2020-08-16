Bridge Park Pool closes for the summer

You won’t have another chance to take a dip in the Bridge Park Pool one more time this summer. The pool on Wheeling Island just closed Sunday evening at 5.

Managers say it’s been a little slower than usual for them this summer, but they still have seen a decent amount of people all summer… even with the changes.

Managers say pool guests and staff had to maintain social distances and pool guests had their temperatures taken. The staff also had to wear a mask while interacting with people at the concession stand.

Managers say everyone followed these safety protocols without any issues.

“We haven’t had any issues really at all. A few people have come in with high temperatures, and we’ve had to send them away, but other than that that’s pretty much all.” Courtney Taylor, Pool Manager

The Garden Park Pool is still open… at least until the end of August or so. But Bridge Park Pool is expected to stay closed until June or whenever the next school year lets out.