WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The community pool on Wheeling Island was renamed Saturday afternoon in honor of a woman who touched countless residents’ lives with her kindness and generosity.

The Bridge Park Pool is now officially the Pat Johnson Pool House.

According to her friends and family, Pat Johnson was unlike anyone else.

Many people gathered to celebrate her life and shared some of the good memories they had with her.

One person said that Pat would spend her own money to go buy pool toys, swimsuits and snacks.

So the children who came to the pool without them were taken care of.

Her son Boogie Johnson says his mom cared for each kid as if they were her own.

It’s just amazing for her and her legacy because she loved this pool. She worked for the rec department for over 30 years. And believe me she protected the kids that came over here and didn’t have protection. The kids that didn’t have food or didn’t have money to get in. She’d let them in free or she’d figure out a way to get them in and fed them all. I mean she was just like everyone’s mom over here. Boogie Johnson, Pat’s Son

One after another, co-workers, community members, and friends stood up to speak.

Each had the same message.

They described her as a selfless and funny individual.

Her son says he hopes the community learned from her generosity and continues to spread it throughout the city.