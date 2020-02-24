Bridgeport residents continue to face issues in wake of criminal charges against mayor

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – How would you react if you were blocked by the state from being able to renew your driver’s license or registration because on paper, it appears you haven’t paid your traffic tickets?

In reality, you’ve paid them, but the money and the tickets have disappeared.

This is the current situation for many Bridgeport residents in the wake of criminal charges facing Mayor David Smith.

He’s being charged with removing that money and the tickets. Now, acting Mayor Marvin Husarik says he’s getting calls from angry citizens.

I’m getting a lot of calls and they’re coming and justly so! I put myself in those positions. And it should have been handled but it wasn’t. So, this is one of my duties. When I’m in there, I’m gonna try to straighten it out. And right now, it seems like the department, the mayor’s department itself, that position has come to a standstill. Marvin Husarik, Acting Mayor, Bridgeport

Husarik says he’s trying to find some record in the village books showing the people who have paid their tickets.

In the meantime, he urges citizens to bring in any proof they have, whether it’s a receipt or a canceled check, and he’ll try to get their situation cleared up.

He says Mayor David Smith has stepped down temporarily, pending the outcome of his trial, although nearly four years are left on his term.

Husarik believes the village will have a special election in November for the mayor’s seat.

He will discuss the possibility of running with his family first before making a decision.

