Bridgeport High School student is a champion fisherman

Andrew Billos has won the State Fishing Championship and will go on to the world competition.



Andrew, a sophomore, says he started fishing as a very young boy with his dad.

He says they fished the waterways everywhere from Ohio to New York.



The State High School Championship was in Little Rock, Arkansas, where Andrew and his teammate caught a total of 20 largemouth bass in one day.



And if you say that fishing is just a matter of luck, Andrew is quick to set you straight.

It’s all mental,you just have to work through it, grind it. You have got to find where they’re at. Just work through the day, through all the heat. Anything that’s thrown your way, you just have to push through it. Many factors come into play. The day, the weather, what they’re eating, what they’re not eating. Andrew Billos

At the State Championship, Andrew and his teammate won a total of $1500.

He says fishing is a sport, and at the professional level, fishermen can make as much as pro football players.

He’ll go on to the High School World Championship in Wisconsin, where contestants will fish the Mississippi River

.Eventually, he’d like to do something in sports, fishing or as a chiropractor.