Bridgeport Schools drop eminent domain idea, turns attention back to Perkins Field

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport Schools officials say they’re getting a flood study and a geotechnical study was done, in hopes of returning to Perkins Field.

“We have decided not to move forward with the eminent domain process,” Superintendent Brent Ripley noted in a written announcement.

He said a recent public opinion survey showed people wanted the new stadium to be located at historic Perkins Field.

Ripley said they hope to be able to build bleachers and restrooms, and to use the existing field house.

He said they may use a moveable trailer or food truck for concessions.

John Callarik, the owner of Chapter Square, said he’s relieved.

A portion of his property—the car wash and a storage building—were being looked at for the possible site of a new stadium.

“I’m so happy I could almost cry,” said Callarik.

He thanked many friends for putting up signs and supporting his opposition to giving up his land.

“I’m not in this business for the money,” Callarik said. “I’m in it for the people. I come to work early in the morning, and people smile and give me hugs. I would never want to give up this business.”

Meanwhile, the plans for Perkins Field are not carved in stone.

“While we have no official timeline to begin playing games at our home facility, we are optimistic that we will get approval to rebuild,” said Superintendent Ripley.

