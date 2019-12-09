Brillant-Wellsburg bridge making progress, eyes completion by 2021

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News Anchor Taylor Long made a pit stop in Wellsburg Monday to check on the progress of the brand new Ohio River Bridge that will connect West Virginia to Brillant, Ohio.

Motorists traveling in the Buckeye State can notice constructed piers.

Across the river, crews are currently working on a mile-long retaining wall.

There is also construction behind the Smith Oil Company, along with support beams being assembled.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says the long-awaited bridge is exciting for residents on both sides of the Ohio River.

This is something that the people of Brooke County have been working on for 50 years and finally, we see that come to fruition and it’s going to be a tremendous asset to Brooke County and the people of Jefferson County as well. Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

According to officials, the new Ohio River Bridge remains on schedule for a 2021 completion date.

Latest Posts: