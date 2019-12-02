Better late than never: High-speed internet heads to Brooke, Hancock counties

BROOKE/HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – But first, after a year of working to get broadband funding, the work has finally paid off.

Local Counties are getting much-needed broadband in their areas.

This grant is going to help identify un-served and under-served areas in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Adrienne Ward from the Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission says this will help them be able to apply for future funding for infrastructure.

“The very first step is getting this planned so we know where the areas that don’t have the broadband, where the areas where you know people are paying an outrageous amount for their broadband and how we can get them lower rates.” Adrienne Ward – BHJ-MPC Officer Manager

Brooke County Commissioner Thomas says this is a big first step in so many directions.

He hopes this will not only help residents but could attract businesses, and industries to the area.

“They come in and they’re not just asking about our capacity in terms of water, roads; they are also looking at our internet access. So this is huge.” A.J. Thomas – Brooke County Commissioner

Thomas says the residents deserve this as well.

Along with rural areas that have so many cell phone and internet dead spots — he says this can also affect children’s school work

“Kids these days are having to do their homework on a laptop at home. It’s provided by their schools and this is their life line. This is how they learn. So I mean it’s not just important for the businesses, it’s important for kids, it’s important for everybody.” A.J. Thomas – Brooke County Commissioner

As a requirement of the grant they have to work in conjunction with Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties as well.

They also received a $125,000 grant for their broadband needs.

A public meeting with Magellan is set for January 13th – 15th to talk to stakeholders, and community members.

The location will be determined, but the completion date is set for June of 2020.