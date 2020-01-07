Brooke Co. Commission discuss next President, Pro Tem.

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Commission met Tuesday morning to determine the next commission President and President Pro Tem.
A.J. Thomas was approved as the next Pro Tem position and Tim Ennis is staying as the Commission President.
Commissioner Thomas says he is excited to take on the new role and challenges of 2020.
