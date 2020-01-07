Brooke Co. Commission discuss next President, Pro Tem.

Local News

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:
brooke county_1520241813688.jpg.jpg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Commission met Tuesday morning to determine the next commission President and President Pro Tem.

A.J. Thomas was approved as the next Pro Tem position and Tim Ennis is staying as the Commission President.

Commissioner Thomas says he is excited to take on the new role and challenges of 2020.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter