Brooke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating student’s violent social media posts

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a juvenile who recently made violent social media posts.

According to authorities, the student’s social media posts displayed weapons and several violent poems referencing the Columbine High School massacre.

A specific school or student was not mentioned in any of the postings.

Following an interview, authorities found that the juvenile was no credible threat to the school district.

Brooke County Sheriff’s Office did not discover any evidence that the student had any access to firearms.

Brooke County Schools and the school’s Prevention Resource Officer are assisting in the investigation.

The case continues to be investigated to determine if any crime has been committed under WV State Code.

