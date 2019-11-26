Brooke County BOE to sell pair of vehicles, tables discussion on vacant buildings

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Financials were at the forefront of Monday’s Brooke County Board of Education meeting.

The board unanimously voted on a plan to auction off a pair of vehicles: a 2003 Chevy 35-hundred Dump Truck and a 2007 Ford F-250 Van. The minimum bids are $3,500 for the dump truck and $500 for the van.

In addition, the board also decided to table a discussion on the sale of vacant buildings until January.

“After a board discussion, it was decided that we’re going to look into those finances a little further and then bring it back to the Board of Education during our January meetings to make a decision as to whether we’ll put these buildings back up for auction or if we’ll try to see if the local municipalities would like to purchase them,” said Stephanie Zimmer, Director of Technology for Brooke County Schools.

Those buildings include the former Follansbee and Wellsburg Middle Schools.

The next Brooke County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday December 9 at the board headquarters in Wellsburg.

LATEST HEADLINES