Brooke County Commissioners pass resolution in support of miner’s pensions

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commissioners passed a resolution to help with a project Senator Manchin has been working on.

It is the American Miners Act, which would protect miners’ pensions from becoming collateral during coal mine bankruptcies.

Commissioner Tim Ennis says they had a chat with Senator Manchin when he was in town on Veterans day and they wanted to help out.

“Senator Manchin’s been good to Brooke County and if there is something we can do to help him out and the work he is trying to do, just not for the coal miners in West Virginia but nationally. We felt it was the proper thing to do.” Tim Ennis — Brooke County Commissioner

Commissioners say they hope this resolution helps Senator Manchin’s efforts in Washington.

