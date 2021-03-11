Brooke County Deputy honored for saving a life

Brooke County Sheriff’s department had a round of promotion’s today and honored the deputy who helped save a young womans life.

Deputy Kaylin Ferguson said he and a fellow officer had arrived to the scene where a young woman was bleeding out.

Ferguson said that he saw the woman’s mother applying pressure to her daughters’ arm upon arrival.

He and his coworker quickly got their medical bags and Ferguson applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding and save the womans life.

He said he does not like the attention, but is glad that the woman is okay.

“It’s kind of one of those situations where you just can’t get amped up. You have to stay in the game. You have to realize what you’re there for and why you’re there. I’m glad, you know, that this young girl is still with us after the situation and I’m glad that she got a second chance.” Kaylin Ferguson – Deputy

Several of Deputy Ferguson’s colleagues were promoted today at the same event.