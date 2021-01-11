Brooke County offering online COVID vaccine reserve list

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County Health Department has announced an online COVID vaccine reserve list that is open to all ages.

The online portal is for Brooke County residents only.

This will allow Brooke County residents to pre-register online prior to their age category for the COVID vaccine.

Brooke County is currently vaccinating and taking names for Brooke County residents 80 and above.

Those that have called in for 80+ do not need to register online as Brooke County has those names on the top of their list.

Brooke County will not accept names for those who are younger via phone.

The Brooke County Health Department says there is no need to call if you pre register online.