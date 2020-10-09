Brooke County Power Plant Project will not move forward

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Power informed the State of West Virginia and local government officials that due to changing conditions in the energy and financial markets, the company has decided that it is not prudent and in the best interest of all stakeholders including the state to move forward with the state’s lending and therefore will not complete the loan that was approved this summer.

The project is evaluating alternative options to move forward.

The project says they worked hand-in-hand with the state’s development office and local elected officials and appreciates the strong partnership that has been created.

“The external perception of a challenging climate in West Virginia has added to the difficult investment sector that changed drastically since the summer when the project initially approached the state’s development authority about a loan guarantee,” explained Brooke County Power CEO Drew Dorn. “The loan was to fund a letter of credit that guaranteed the interconnection improvements that the grid would need for the construction of the new natural gas power plant.”

The power plant would have become the largest consumer of natural gas in West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor candidate, Ben Salango, took to Twitter to give his frustrations of the news.