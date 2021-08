BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia has a brand-new Dairy Princess and she’s from Brooke County.



Lexi Ripley was crowned during the 2021 state Dairy Show in Weston this week. She will act as an ambassador for the Mountain State’s dairy industry, educating the public about the health benefits of milk and other products.



She will also receive a $1,000 college scholarship once she completes her reign next year.