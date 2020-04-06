Brooke County restricting liquor sales

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Liquor sales are now restricted in Brooke County.

Only West Virginia residents will be able to purchase liquor there and the County Health Department cites the sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases in neighboring counties, particularly in Pennsylvania.

This restriction will help stop the flow of people into the state after a recent influx of out-of-staters coming to buy liquor.

