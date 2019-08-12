Brooke County Sheriff Dept. responds to cow shooting

Brooke County Sherriff’s Department released a statement regarding the actions of a cow being shot yesterday.

This statement comes from the deputy on scene, Matthew Adams.

For approximately the past 10-12 days, our office received over 30 calls in regard to a cow that was roaming loose in the Hooverson Heights are of Brooke County. Those calls included the destruction of property and the animal being on the roadway. Several attempts by law enforcement as well as the general public to capture the animal yielded negative results. The owner/caretaker of the animal was contacted on several occasions but refused to do anything to remedy the situation. After locating the animal in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 10th, members of the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office and Follansbee PD again attempted to capture the animal, with negative results. Due to the animal being a threat and danger to the public, most notably the driving public in that area, I made the decision to destroy the animal.