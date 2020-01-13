Brooke, Hancock counties discuss broadband expansion with experts

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County and Hancock County Commissions continue their expansion efforts for broadband service in the area.

Officials for both counties met with Megallan Advisors on Monday to establish a plan of action moving forward.

Discussions will continue through Jan. 15 with Megallan Advisors and multiple other organizations as officials better understand the economic prosperity of broadband expansion.

This could bring business into the area, and it’s also important for the kid going home from school who needs to do his homework online. I just heard a story from the Hancock County Commissioners, who mentioned a story of a single mom, who has children — who are not old enough to drive yet and they reply on their public library. It closes at six. We have kids who have to be able to do their school work, and can’t. A.J. Thomas, Brooke County Commission

Where do you fit in the big picture? This technology can really allow you to become and do anything. It’s really just a matter of coming up with a vision of, you know. Personally, what do I want to achieve for my family, my company and my business? Because once you get internet, and you get access, the possibilities really and totally open up. Greg Laudeman, Senior Consultant with Megallan Advisors

By improving broadband access in Brooke and Hancock counties, officials are hopeful for more businesses, developments and residents in the area.

