Brushfire breaks out at homeless camp in Wheeling; no injuries

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to Corporal Jason Hupp of the Wheeling Police Department, a fire broke out at one of the homeless camps in Wheeling.
Wheeling fire say they were dispatched to a brush/ debris fire along the creek bank.
This happened near 16th and Market street.
Corporal Hupp says a propane tank was found.
Wheeling fire says no injuries occurred.
Wheeling fire cleared the scene at 5:30.
