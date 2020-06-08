https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Brushfire breaks out at homeless camp in Wheeling; no injuries

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to Corporal Jason Hupp of the Wheeling Police Department, a fire broke out at one of the homeless camps in Wheeling.

Wheeling fire say they were dispatched to a brush/ debris fire along the creek bank.

This happened near 16th and Market street.

Corporal Hupp says a propane tank was found.

Wheeling fire says no injuries occurred.

Wheeling fire cleared the scene at 5:30.

