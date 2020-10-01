Buckeye Local South Elementary adjusting to temporary classrooms

TILTONSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Just feet away from where they normally go to school, class is in session.

We’re doing the best we can, but we can’t wait to get back in our building and have our own space back. Julie Packer, Buckeye Local South Elementary Principal

This is where Saint Joseph Catholic School used to be and what is now a temporary school for Buckeye South.

Around 215 in grades PK through five go to school here for now, while another 125 are doing school online or go to Buckeye Junior High School.

Oh my goodness, they have been phenomenal. The kids in the community have been phenomenal, the parents, the families, everyone, we have just been amazed at how well they have adjusted and adapted to the new environment. Julie Packer, Buckeye Local South Elementary Principal

The students have adjusted quite well. It’s been hard on the teachers. Kim Boyd, Buckeye South Elementary School teacher

They moved in without chalk boards, dry ease boards, projectors and just the school supplies they usually would have; but that quickly changed.

We were able to get the classrooms put together in a matter of days, instead of weeks. Kim Boyd, Buckeye South Elementary School teacher

It’s all thanks to the support of local businesses like Sam’s Club, members of the community, and even the church itself for giving them this space.

We couldn’t have done any of this, without the support and help of Father Cross. They have given us every square inch of this building to use for our students Julie Packer, Buckeye Local South Elementary Principal

The school said there’s no definite date when they can move back in. They hope to be back by January.