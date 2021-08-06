https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Buffalo Creek Country & Primitive Décor holds open house

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After being open for four years in Wheeling’s Centre Market, Buffalo Creek Country and Primitive Decour decided now was a great time to host an open house.


Despite offers to move their location elsewhere, the owners tell us they are happy to stay in Centre Market, and they’ve grown their business each year. Buffalo Creek offers a variety of country and farmhouse style goods, including many handmade items.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00am to 5:00pm, and also from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

