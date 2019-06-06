Cabela’s donates fishing rods, reels to local kids

A group of area kids are kicking off the summer right thanks to a generous donation from one area business.

Cabela’s founder Johnny Morris is challenging kids to put down their phones and get outdoors this summer.

On Thursday, Cabela’s donated over 100 rods and fishing reels to Laughlin Memorial Chapel. Kids and their parents were excited to receive the equipment, many say they have never been fishing before.

“We just feel that it’s a really great organization that spends a lot of time with children that really need it, and so- we wanted to be a part of that,” said Krystal Bartsch, fishing manager at Cabela’s.

Georgia Kurko, who serves as Director of Laughlin Memorial Chapel, is appreciative for the generosity shown by Cabela’s.

“This is great for us because this is not a resource that we give out to kids,” said Kurko. “We don’t have those kinds of resources at our chapel. So, I think it’ll be a chance for a lot of them to have their first fishing pole.”

Cabela’s will be hosting free events all summer long to help families get hooked on fishing.