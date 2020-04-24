Cameron Nursing & Rehabilitation Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested all residents and employees due to a statewide testing order from Governor Jim Justice, according to a release on the center’s Facebook page.

One employee has tested positive as of Thursday evening. According to the release, that employee is “asymptomatic and is quarantining at home.”

Meanwhile, 27 patients and 42 employees have tested negative, with 26 patient tests and 37 employee tests still pending.

The rehab center’s parent company, American Medical Facilities Management, says it is “taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our patients and employees according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus.”

For more updates, visit the Cameron Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Facebook page.