Campaign trail brings Dem. candidate for governor to Wheeling Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Democratic candidate for governor of West Virginia will make a pit stop in Wheeling on Sunday.

Sen. Ron Stollings is visiting Wheeling Park to hold a social distancing meet and greet at noon with the Friendly City residents.

Stollings, a native of Madison, West Virginia, has represented the 7th district on the West Virginia Senate since 2006. He is also a Primary Care Physician with more than 30 years of experience.

Over my 34 years as a physician, I’ve witnessed the daily struggles of West Virginians. I’ve been on the front lines during the opioid crisis and I see how it is affecting our state. West Virginia is one of the richest energy states in the country, our scenery and outdoor activities are unparalleled, and our people are ready for good paying jobs that will stay in our state. But, we must get a handle on the opioid and substance abuse crisis if we are going to move forward as a state. Sen. Ron Stollings (D-WV)

On May 19, Stollings and two other democratic hopefuls for governor participated in a debate, hitting on topics that ranged from the pandemic, broadband and population decline.

The West Virginia Primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.

