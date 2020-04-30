Canceling Chef’s Auction means huge shortfall for Wheeling Health Right

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) This year’s Chef’s Auction was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.



It was the responsible and safe decision to make, but it will cost the agency $90,000.



Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown says it would have been the 28th year for the event, which has become the agency’s only fundraiser.



She says they’ll continue to provide medical and dental care and medicine to their patients.

But the loss of the Chef’s Auction is significant.



“It pays for providing health care to the patients that most need it,” said Brown. “And it’s gone. But it’s painful. Now we’re $90,000 down and that’s budgeted, so it’s going to be very difficult to make the end of the year budget. But I have faith in our community. They always come through.”



She said since OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital were shuttered, Health Right has been picking up their patient overflow.



And during the COVID crisis, they’ve opened their doors to anyone without insurance who’s afraid to go to the emergency room.

Brown said they are always grateful for financial contributions, and they also need donations of N95 masks, hand sanitizer, regular masks, hand wipes and disinfecting wipes.