Catholic Charities West Virginia continues to serve amid COVID-19 outbreak

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many of the tens of thousands of people Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) serves each year fall into the categories that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers high-risk to contract the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The health and safety of our clients, staff and volunteers, are of upmost importance to us,” said Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of CCWVa.

CCWVa continues to provide programs and services during these unprecedented circumstances. However, programs and services have had to be modified or altered as new information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic comes in.

At all of its locations, CCWVa is diligent in meeting the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) standards.

“Catholic Charities West Virginia has worked hard to modify our services across the state in line with Centers for Disease Control regulations and to keep our staff, volunteers and clients safe,” said Zarate.

Food pantries have changed from a casual “shopping-like” experience to pre-packaged bags and boxes, with pick-up at the door. Hot meals, which are typically served buffet style, are now pre-packed in “to-go” containers and distributed at front entryways.

Meal deliveries from the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center are being placed at the front doors of recipients. Case management and emergency assistance services are provided by phone rather than in-person visits.

The CCWVa Mobile Food Pantry has shifted to a drive-through model in all counties that it serves. CCWVa adult education centers are assisting learners in continuing their studies independently and online with follow-up phone calls from instructors.

Child Care Resource Center offices are assisting clients and providers via telephone and email.

CCWVa HomeCare services have been modified, with in-home caregivers wearing personal protection equipment and diligently following CDC recommended guidelines for infection control.

CCWVa’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Outreach program services continue to be offered remotely. Meanwhile, the Child Care Food Program continues to provide services via telephone and email.

Staff members who do not work directly with clients are working remotely as possible. All work travel has been canceled.

For more information about CCWVa, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.