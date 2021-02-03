Celebrating Black History Month by paying Attention To Detail

February is black history month and here at 7News we will be showcasing stories that empower black lives.

Attention to Detail is an automotive detailing company operating on Wheeling Island.

Jeff Johnson is one of the owners.

He opened up shop back in 2016 before relocating to the island in 2019.

He says that while they are a black-owned business, he does not want to be defined by that.

Instead, he wants to use that as a way to open discussion.

“We try not to predicate ourselves on that because we are proud to be who we are and do what we do. You might not know that there is a lot of black history that had to do with this country, so I think black history month is a way to acknowledge and remind folks that there is a lot of history that was untold, and now this is a month to sort of share those stories.” Jeff Johnson – Attention to Detail Owner

