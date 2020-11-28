Centre Market was a popular destination on Small Business Saturday

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — “Shop Small” is a nationwide movement to celebrate small businesses and to help communities thrive and stay vibrant.

On Small Business Saturday, shoppers definitely got into the spirit.

For many, it was a family outing and a good way to get some unique gifts.

“We just wanted to come out together, my daughter and I, and support the small businesses,” said Debbie Pell of Bethlehem. “We know it’s tough for people this time of year, in particular with COVID. So we got up and decided to make a day of it.”

In fact, COVID was part of their reason for shopping.

“We wanted to come down and get some gifts for family,” explained Kylie Pell. “We have some family members actually quarantining right now, so why not get some gifts for them.”

Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“I love Small Business Saturday,” said Jennifer Simile of Wheeling. “I always try to come out and support. Especially this year it feels really important, with the pandemic. I don’t want to see any of these businesses close down, so I want to support.”

Not all the shoppers at Centre Market were from the Ohio Valley.

“I’ve only been to Centre Market a few times with my girlfriend, but not being from anywhere close to the area, I have to say, it’s a really nice collection of shops,” noted Timothy Showman of Bloomville, Ohio.

Consumers are a major part of what allows businesses to survive and thrive.

It’s a win-win for the buyers and sellers.

“I was just at the resale consignment shop and I got a lot of good things,” said Jennifer Simile. “So I love supporting the businesses. I don’t want to see them close down.”

“They’re really the backbone of the economy,” said Timothy Showman. “So it’s really good to come out and support them.”