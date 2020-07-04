Change for a 20: an initiative to spark change in racial relations

WHEELING, W.Va, (WTRF) – Anyone who wants to spark change in racial relations now has a way through one local program.
You could donate $20, which would go into anything that helps uplift, educate, and encourage people.
They’re calling it the “Change for a 20 Challenge”.
All this started with the Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach program for YWCA Wheeling.
According to Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director Ron Scott Jr., if you donate, you could feel like you are a part of the change.
The money would go into programming, training, events, and scholarships for students.
We’re really appreciate the most people who want to get involved because it shows us that you’re a part of this new and growing demand for change and for better racial relations.Ron Scott Jr., YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director
Once you donate, you’re asked to make a video for social media to post. Just tag YWCA and say in the video ‘you want to be a part of the Change for a 20 Challenge’.
You could challenge someone else to do the same.
Not just individuals can donate, but businesses, churches, or sports teams.
If you go to ywcawheeling.org to find a link to donate.