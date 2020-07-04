Change for a 20: an initiative to spark change in racial relations

WHEELING, W.Va, (WTRF) – Anyone who wants to spark change in racial relations now has a way through one local program.

You could donate $20, which would go into anything that helps uplift, educate, and encourage people. ​

They’re calling it the “Change for a 20 Challenge”.​​

All this started with the Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach program for YWCA Wheeling.​

According to Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director Ron Scott Jr., if you donate, you could feel like you are a part of the change.​

The money would go into programming, training, events, and scholarships for students.

We’re really appreciate the most people who want to get involved because it shows us that you’re a part of this new and growing demand for change and for better racial relations. Ron Scott Jr., YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director

​Once you donate, you’re asked to make a video for social media to post. ​Just tag YWCA and say in the video ‘you want to be a part of the Change for a 20 Challenge’.​

You could challenge someone else to do the same. ​

Not just individuals can donate, but businesses, churches, or sports teams.

If you go to ywcawheeling.org to find a link to donate.