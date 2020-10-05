Changes coming to this year’s Wheeling Christmas Parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Christmas Parade will still go on but not without changes that fit the COVID-19 guidelines.

The streets will no longer be packed with parade-goers, instead people are asked to watch on T.V. or a livestream instead of lining the streets.

This has been encouraged by the Ohio County Health Department.

To limit the amount of people downtown during the parade, there will not be any tickets for bleacher seats available.

Changes will also be made to the route; instead turning around on 10th street the parade will be shortened and will turn around on 12th street.

One of the main reasons, besides to limit people in downtown, is to keep 10th street open which is the only ramp to I-70 East and West.

Wheeling Chamber of Commerce President Erikka Storch says even though people are encouraged not to gather downtown, she understands some may still do so and asks that people please keep to their own groups and distance themselves from others.