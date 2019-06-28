Changes made to Wheeling Recycling

The city of Wheeling has been recycling for over 25 years– but now, they’re making some changes.

Last year, Wheeling recycled nearly 125 tons of materials, but that number is down from what it was even a few years ago.

The city needed a change. After loosing their regular recycling company, they’ve switched to one out of Brooke County.

And now- they are offering the addition of cardboard to the list of recyclable items.

This means all those shipping boxes and cereal boxes you would normally throw away, can now be recycled.



The city also had to add a restriction to aluminum cans when switching companies. Now, you must remove all labels from cans before putting them into the recycling bin.