Charitable donations to the Upper Ohio Valley United Way and other charities are now tax deductible

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Some say that giving a gift is better than receiving one, and now you can donate to charity and get a tax deduction.



The CARES Act is the gift that just keeps giving…. and now your qualifying charitable donations will be rewarded.

The new measure allows taxpayers an above-the-line tax deduction for up 300 dollars in charitable donations given in 2020.

This offer only extends to donations given to qualifying charities.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is one of those charities and this tax deduction is needed more now than ever.

“There have been a ton of cancelled fundraisers this year and it’s really hard to make up that type of funding. So, this tax break is a way that people can contribute to maybe help make up for that lost revenue. Right now, is a great time for us to be thankful and support the community at large, especially the non-profits that are helping the families that may not have needed help until this year. Jess Rine – Executive Director of United Way, Upper Ohio Valley



Any donations to the United Way will go towards their annual campaign that focuses on the local community’s need.

If you would like to learn more about how to donate and receive the tax deduction, contact your local tax consultant.