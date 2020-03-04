Chick-fil-A St.Clairsville announces grand opening date

St. Clairsville (OH)- The release date is here.

Chick- fil- A at St.Clairsville, OH announced that it will officially open its doors on March 19, the first day of Spring.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

The location also added that one lucky follower who shares their page will receive one free small nugget tray on their grand opening day.

