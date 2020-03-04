Chick-fil-A St.Clairsville is officially open

St. Clairsville (OH)- The drive-thru is open!

Chick- fil- A at St.Clairsville, OH is officially open.

This morning about 15 vehicles were in line for the grand opening before the store was operational.

Because of coronavirus concerns the sit-down area is currently closed but the full menu is open using the Chick fil A drive-thru.

Stacey Austin, Store manager, said that starting next week Chick-fil-A St. Clairsville will offer curbside delivery and will be on Door Dash.

The store hours are still the same 6:30 am- 10 pm.