Chief of Police releases statement on rumored protest in Wheeling

Local News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chief Shawn Schwertfeger of the Wheeling Police Department has released a statement regarding the rumored protest in Wheeling.

Although the rumored protest did not take place, the department was aware of possible agitators and the chief reiterated that his officers ‘were and remain prepared.’

Chief Schwertfeger applauded the peaceful protest on Sunday and offered support to any lawful protests moving forward.

Take a look at the full statement below:

Additional comments from Chief Schwertfeger on 7News at 10pm & 11pm

