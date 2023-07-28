WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just four years after the devastating OVMC closure, health care along Wheeling’s Eoff St. is being revived.

Just across from the future cancer center at the former OVMC Building, the former Robert C. Byrd building is back in use as a local lifeline for children in crisis.

The dedication of the new Orchard Park psychiatric hospital was one of gratitude and excitement, but more than anything else…it was a recognition of pressing need.

Group therapy, individual treatment plans and family meetings are finally back in Wheeling for children ages 5 to 18.

The path to a happy and productive life lies within its double doors, with a staff ready to guide its patients there.

“Anything that may hinder them from living a healthy life where they may be somewhat self-destructive…We want to help them to help themselves, to help them feel better about who they are.” John Antal, Director of Clinical Services, Orchard Park Hospital

It’s the result of two years of planning from the Children’s Home of Wheeling, who are accepting children from West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Their compassionate work means parents will be spared the anguish of waiting days for care for their child’s urgent psychological troubles.

“They end up usually in in a local emergency room for what could be anywhere from 24 to 48 hours waiting for somewhere to go that provides these services. That may be Morgantown, that may be Cleveland.” Tanner Russell, President of the Board, Children’s Home in Wheeling

Governor Jim Justice took the podium to express something we all know deep down: kids have it harder than they used to.

He sees Orchard Park not just as a chance to change the lives of children and teens…but to give them their lives before they even begin.

“If we’re not big enough to step up for our kids, you know, that’s not very good. And really, at the end of the day, the bottom line is they’re worth it. That’s all there is to it. They’re just worth it.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R)-West Virginia

The available beds will just about be filled when pre-planning finishes in a couple of weeks.

Tanner says it’s tragic when children need psychiatric help, but it’s a blessing that the Friendly City is able to provide it.

Once Orchard Park opens, it will house 30 patients, with 13 beds available for kids ages 5-12, 13 for teens ages 13-18, and four for children with severe autism.

There will also be a kitchen, gym and recreation area on site.