City and federal leaders discuss grant for streetscaping

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling City Officials met with state and federal leaders in Washington this week.

According to a press release issued by the City of Wheeling, officials discussed funding for a $28-million downtown streetscaping project called “Wheeling RENEWAL.”

Discussions were specifically related to a potential $15.3-million U.S. Department of Transportation grant which the City of Wheeling applied for earlier this year.

In preparation for the potential project, Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager, said the city has raised nearly $12-million in funding.

“A street scaping project of this nature would span two construction years. The vast majority of the work is done from the curb to the front of the buildings. The last part of the project is the paving of the streets,” said Herron.

Herron said project includes several enhancements for downtown streets including ADA compliant sidewalks and new features for storm water management.

If the DOT funding gets passed, Herron said the city will be prepared to begin construction in the spring of 2020.