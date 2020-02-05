City Council approves large demolition contract in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – City Council will continue their revitalization project in the Wheeling following the approval of a new demolition contract.

The $200,000 demolition contract includes 15-20 structures across the Friendly City, with several being in Warwood.

It’s something that not only do the neighbors and neighborhoods want these properties knocked down, but it’s also a safety issue. We want to make sure there aren’t fires, or vandals or drug activity taken place in these structures. Chad Thalman, Vice Mayor – City of Wheeling

In the past few months, Wheeling City Council has signed two contracts for demolition.

Officials say their mission is to clean up residential areas, as well as fix up some city parks.

