City Council tables OVMC purchase decision

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling residents will have to wait a little longer to see if City Council will move forward with purchasing the former Ohio Valley Medical Center.
Councilman Dave Palmer motioned to table the decision, quoting ‘it’s a very complicated issue.’ City Manager Robert Herron also talked with property owner, MPT, during a scheduled conference call Tuesday.
The final decision has been postponed until their council meeting on June 16.
