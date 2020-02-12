City Council votes to raise sewage rates in Benwood

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents in Benwood will see an increase in sewage rates come April.

City Council made the decision at their meeting on Tuesday.

Officials say pressure from the state forced their hand because the city is on the verge of losing money.

We send all of our sewage to Wheeling and the cost is just up to the point where we’re not making money and we’re not allowed to lose money. So, we have to raise the rates to a minimum where we’re not losing any money. If we didn’t raise the rates, than the West Virginia Public Service Commission would come in and raise the rates and it would be higher than what the city would raise them to. We’re just breaking even right now. Edward M. Kuca Jr., Mayor – City of Benwood





According to Mayor Kuca, it is a state mandate that every entity makes their own money.

The new sewage rates will go into effect in 45 days. For additional information, contact the Benwood City Hall at 304-232-4320.

Latest Posts: