City Councilman seeks to declare Mac’s Club a ‘Public Nuisance’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling City Councilman is seeking to declare Mac’s Club a Public Nuisance in light of the recent shooting.
Councilman Ty Thorngate of Ward 5 will make his request to the City Manager and Chief of Police at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
This stems from a shooting inside Mac’s Club early Saturday morning that left one dead and multiple injured with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains at-large.
According to Councilman Thorngate, this is the third shooting-related incident within the last four years.
At this time, no details have been released regarding if Mac’s Club will reopen or not.
