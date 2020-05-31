City Manager: Potential OVMC acquisition will not eliminate user fee

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Citizens employed in Wheeling are paying a weekly $2 user fee to fund the construction of a new public safety building.

But with council considering Ohio Valley Medical Center as a potential home instead of the controversial location on 19th street, many are wondering if that would eliminate the user fee?

Wheeling City Manager, Robert Herron, says if OVMC is converted into the new Fire and Police headquarters, the weekly charge will go to fund other public safety services.

Council law makes it so that this user fee can only be used to fund public safety services, of which the city manager says is still needed, regardless of the outcome of OVMC.

The service fee will not be utilized for back-filling the budget. It can only be used for the purposes that city council approved. The goal is to build new facilities for our police and fire departments. And the other half of the service fee is going towards infrastructure and that’s not going to change. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

If Wheeling City Council moves forward with the acquisition of OVMC, funds would be used from the city’s tax income and finance district to ensure no cross-channeling of funds.

The city has been offered the entire hospital complex except for the Robert C. Byrd facility for several hundred thousand dollars and it’s actually assessed at $40 million.

