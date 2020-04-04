Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

City Municipal Building closes to the public in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The latest city to close its municipal building is St. Clairsville.

Anyone wanting to speak to the police can use the exterior phone that connects to 911.

People can pay their utility bills by using the drop boxes outside the building. And Monday’s city council meeting will be held via teleconference instead of in-person.

Officials say they made the decision to minimize risk to the essential employees.

