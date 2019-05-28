City of Beavercreek declares state of emergency

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has declared a state of emergency after tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley.

The City says many areas are being closed and several gas leaks have been reported.

Officials say the city is still focusing on search and rescue efforts at this time.

Tom Mossman of Beavercreek described what happened when his house was hit by a tornado near the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Butterfield.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent in a photo of the Abuelo’s Restaurant with storm damage to the front of the building.

Several tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley Monday night and caused heavy damage.

The Red Cross said shelters have been opened to assist those displaced by the tornadoes. See the list here.

