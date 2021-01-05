City of Moundsville launches new recycling program

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- The city of Moundsville is rolling out a new way to recycle, all thanks to a $42,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.

You’ll recycle through a new program.

City officials say it’ll start off small and eventually grow. You’ll only recycle cardboard and mixed papers at first and go to one location to drop stuff off.

All recycling will be monitored. This means they’ll make sure everything that’s dropped off can be recycled.

City manager Rick Healy hopes the program will be running by early March.

“Recycling’s been a big portion of what council’s wanted to do. We’ve applied for the grant two years ago and did not receive it. So, we were very excited in 2020 to get the grant and get this up and moving.” City manager Rick Healy, Moundsville

Healy says this won’t just be good for the environment but overall fees as well. He say it’s because everything that’s recycled will be something that won’t go into the landfill.

Healy also says they’re just now starting all the logistics of the program.