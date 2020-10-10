City of Weirton gearing households up with safety equipment

The city of Weirton is gearing up their homes in a way that firefighters say could save their lives.

Today is Weirton’s second Fire Safety Day.

There’s just enough equipment that firefighters are passing out for hundreds of homes. They’re handing out smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers. They’re even teaching people how to use a fire extinguisher.

“One of the important things to do to stay safe is to check your batteries and your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors. There’s a saying when you change your clocks, change your batteries. Those particular items… Make sure that they stay in proper working order.” Sam Greathouse, Vice President of Weirton Firefighters Local 948

The event just ended several hours ago.

If you’re like to gear up, firefighters say they haven’t turned anyone away. Whatever devices are leftover will be at the Weirton Fire Station. Just stop in.

Again, they’re only giving them out to people living in Weirton.