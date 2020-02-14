City of Weirton meets with WV officials to discuss Frontier Crossing Development

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Weirton_named_the_Safest_City_in_West_Vi_1_20180227225523

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTRF) – City of Weirton officials, along with Frontier Group of Companies Chief Operating Officer, Robert Zuchlewski, recently met with state leaders to discuss the Frontier Crossing Development.

Weirton is excited about the partnership and in making Frontier Crossing a reality.

Harold E. Miller, Mayor – City of Weirton

State leaders included West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, WVDOT Chief State Highway Engineer Jimmy Wriston, WV Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Development Office Director Michael Graney and several others.

Frontier acquired 1,300 arces of the former Weirton Steel and ArcelorMittal factory properties in 2017.

With $80 million already invested into the property, Frontier intends to launch new manufacturing, industrial and commercial development, which would create more than 3,000 jobs in the area.

All parties plan to meet again in the near future.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter