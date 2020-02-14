City of Weirton meets with WV officials to discuss Frontier Crossing Development

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTRF) – City of Weirton officials, along with Frontier Group of Companies Chief Operating Officer, Robert Zuchlewski, recently met with state leaders to discuss the Frontier Crossing Development.

Weirton is excited about the partnership and in making Frontier Crossing a reality. Harold E. Miller, Mayor – City of Weirton

State leaders included West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, WVDOT Chief State Highway Engineer Jimmy Wriston, WV Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Development Office Director Michael Graney and several others.

Frontier acquired 1,300 arces of the former Weirton Steel and ArcelorMittal factory properties in 2017.

With $80 million already invested into the property, Frontier intends to launch new manufacturing, industrial and commercial development, which would create more than 3,000 jobs in the area.

All parties plan to meet again in the near future.

