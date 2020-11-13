City of Weirton pushes to have it’s very own city-based Convention & Visitors Bureau

The city of Weirton could create it’s very own space for out-of-towners to go, but a lot of it is still up in the air.

It’s just been discussed tonight, but behind closed doors.

Weirton’s talking about it’s very own Convention & Visitors Bureau. It would be city-based… unlike their current CVB. But only if it gets passed.

A lot of what city officials say Weirton has to offer isn’t shown as much as it could be with it’s now-county based CVB.

City officials say a city-based one could show-case parts of the city, especially the departments… like the library and parks and rec.

“The city that I love as much as I do would get the spotlight that I think it deserves. I feel that we can do so many great fun activities, festivals with a larger group of people who has that same drive and passion to make our city shine.” DeeAnn Pulliam, Assistant City Manager of Weirton

If it does pass, city officials has plans for more of their park board to be involved. There’s talks it would go in the Millsop Community Center.

But there hasn’t been any official action taken. It just remains a conversation for now.

It’s unclear when or even if it’s doors will open.