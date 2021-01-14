City of Weirton selected for water loan to improve treatment plant

Weirton, WV (WTRF)- A big announcement out of Weirton today will pave the way for future development.

Weirton has been selected to take part in the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

The program was established back in 2014 and will allow for two low interest loans. That’s good news because the money will help with the City’s plans for expansion of the Weirton Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City officials say the expansion is necessary to finish developments, like the Three Spring Drive and Park Drive Projects.

“We have multiple perspectives wanting to move into the City of Weirton for businesses, Right now we don’t have the capacity to help them out. We would like to double the capacity for water and sewage so we can insure future growth.” George Ash, Weirton City Councilman

Officials say that the City of Weirton is the only City in the State of West Virginia whose project was selected for the WIFIA Program.